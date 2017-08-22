Stradbally's golden girls sparkle at Aldi National Community Games Finals.

Stradbally's Buggie School Of Irish Dancing were the toast of Abbotstown at the Aldi National Community Games finals on Sunday evening last, as both of their teams made the podium in the contemporary Irish Dance competition.

Representing their town and county,the u12 team of Aisling Mills, Kate Sheridan,Tia Buggy, Orlagh Creery, Ericia O'Connor and Kirstin White captivated the audience and judges with their irish dancing version of 'Annie'.

The girls were narrowly beaten into seccond place by Drumshambo of Leitrim in a fantastically entertaining display by such young competitors.Having finished in fourth spot last year ,the girls along with their parents ,families and supporters were ecstatic with the result.

Not to be outdone,their u16 counterparts took to the stage in the next competition,and blew everyone away with their depiction of the fairy tale Aladdin. Up against some very stiff competition,the girls were strong, confident, flawless technically proficient and highly entertaining and were deserving winners of the gold medals.

The team was: Orla Sheridan, Bronagh Scully, Chloe Mills, Sarah Tuohy, Grainne McCaul and Ellen Hennessy.The Stradbally dancers and their teachers Grainne and Bridanne Buggie have a very impressive record in this competition,winning gold three times in the last five years.Three of the dancers Orla Sheridan,Bronagh Scully and Grainne McCaul have all three gold medals in their collections!

This year the Buggies have enjoyed numerous successes at provincial, national and World Championships, as well as the All-Ireland Fleadh Ceol and now have National Community Games title to add to the list.

To their credit, they have shown they can rise to the really big occasions and get the very best out of all their dancers, whilst still being able to maintain an environment that is nurturing,encouraging and makes dancing fun for the younger dancers.Their Community Games display dancing is always something special,and in keeping with the Community Games ethos is inclusive of dancers of all levels.

On the back of their Community Games success they have been invited to perform at the Kildare & Leighlin Diocesan picnic in Punchestown at the weekend and have numerous other engagements in the pipeline.

Elsewhere at Abbotstown...on the Track, The Foley Clan from Vicarstown all qualified for the National Athletic finals-Alanah,Ava and Aaron.

Ava finished in 10th position and her twin Aaron in 9th position overall in the u12 Ballthrow. Luke Buggy finished in 7th place in the long jump.Blake Kemmy threw a new PB in the javelin and finished in 5th position-a massive achievement for the Stradbally athleat.

Karen Doyle from Timahoe, in her first National Games appearance, ran a great heat in the u12 hurdles,but unfortunately did not make the semi final.

PJ Daly, Megan and Chloe Delaney and Elena Borowaska took part in art, while Josh Corbett, Carol Sheehy and Lauren Traynor were in the model making competition.Carol Sheehy surpassed all expectations and finished in 2nd place in the u12 model making-a truly fantastic achievement for Carol-given the high standard of the competition.

In the u16 recitation the multi-talented Bronagh Scully finished third and claimed her seccond medal of the weekend.

Community Games in Stradbally is going strong and the future looks bright. Much credit goes to organizers Zandra Horgan and Kathleen Sheridan, and Joe Oakley (chairman), also thanks to the parents for preparing their children so well, thanks also their teachers,coaches and mentors.Thanks are also extended to St Colman's National School, Annanough, Stradbally and Timahoe GAA clubs, Oughaval AC, Stradbally soccer club and Buggie School of Irish Dancing for their co-operation during the year.

On a final note Stradbally Community Games Silver Circle will be running in November/December to raise much needed funds to do it all again next year!