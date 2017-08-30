In pictures: Farmers protest in Laois over milk prices

Members of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) staged a protest over the price of milk at Dunnes Stores and Aldi in Portlaoise today.

Over 50 farmers travelled from all over the country to tell the public that the low price of milk in supermarkets is a “race to the bottom” and "not sustainable".

Speaking to the Leinster Express, Chairman of the IFA National Liquid Milk Committee, John Finn said that the supermarket deals on milk is going to create a “liquid milk war”.

