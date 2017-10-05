Mountmellick Macra bowled over by their success at the national finals

Mountmellick Macra's bowling team had their best result yet in the All Ireland Macra bowling championships recently.

The six strong team came third out of 13 county teams, at the final on Sunday October 1 in the ALSAA Sports Centre in Dublin.

They were Diarmaid Campbell, Eoghan O'Neill, Tomás O'Rourke, Mairead McEvoy, Helen Dempsey and Amanda Lowry.

"We were delighted to come third as I don't think our club has ever gotten that far before in the Macra bowling competition. We had a county round in portlaoise and got through to the finals," said Amanda.

"We didn't win medals or a trophies but we were just over the moon. We were only 10 points away from second place and it was a great achievement for our team. The six of us had a great day and really enjoyed bowling," she said.

The club will also represent Laois in the upcoming Club of the Year competition. They have form, having won the title in 2007 and 2008.

They welcome new members aged 17 to 35, who are interested in meeting new people, trying something new or going new places.

"Whether its sport, social nights, public speaking or even a little drama you’re after, we cater for all. Our next meeting is on Friday, October 20 at 8.30pm in our hall opposite Moloney's Bar in Mountmellick. All are welcome." said Amanda.