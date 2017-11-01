PICTURES: Stradbally Spooktacular Steam Train success in Laois

The Spooktacular Steam Train Experience was a massive success this Halloween in Laois.

The spooky experience was a joint initiative between The SVT Community Sports Hub,The Irish Steam Preservstion Society and the wonderfully creative John Doheny of The Kiki Arts Theatre and performance group.

The Spooktacular sold out a week before the event, and an extra two time slots were added such was the demand for tickets.

The experience consisted of a 30 minute train ride in the dark foreboding woods around Stradbally Hall.

PICTURES: Scoil Mhuire Abbeyleix go all out for Halloween.

The woods were alive with every discription of ghosts ,ghouls,witches and zombies.

The sets,props and artwork was done locally by volunteers under the watchful eye of John Doheny.

Vicarstown man James McGovern,worked non-stop in the run up to Halloween-sourcing materials and putting the sceens together.

Doors and windows smashed in Laois golf club break in.

Majella Fennelly SVT co-ordinator,managed the budget and the volunteers,ably assisted by Ann Simpson.

Sean Cain on behalf of the ISPS and all the railway volunteers commended everyone in the massive community effort involved.

Majella Fennelly thanked everyone who gave their time so freely Stradbally Woodland Railway team,John Dohony,James McGovern,Cathal Simpson,David Kennedy,Niall McAliffe,Eugene Bowe,Paddy Robbins,David Foley,Kathleen Sheridan,Ann Simpson and Peter O'Dwyer.

#Watch Huge Halloween bonfire set alight a day early in Portlaoise.

She also thanked Sponsors-Supervalue, Gala,Stradbally Fayre, Luttrell Oil and Sinead Moore.

She thanked the fantastic Youth Sports Leaders for their enthusiasm, energy and willingness to do whatever was asked of them. She also thanked the public for their participation and support.

Thanks to Kathleen Sheridan for the pictures.