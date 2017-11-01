PICTURES: Stradbally GAA players impressive Halloween costumes

Stradbally GAA held a fancy dress night for players over the Halloween Bank Holiday weekend and the costumes did not disappoint.

Huge effort was put in to the outfits as you can see from these photos tweeted by Stradbally GAA.

Have a flick through, there was no bin bag costumes in Stradbally with clowns, Where's Wally, Power Rangers, Superman all making an appearance.

PICTURES: Scoil Mhuire Abbeyleix go all out for Halloween.

Will you do the huckle buck with Crystal Swing in Laois?