PICTURES: Traditional Christmas window displays revealed in Portlaoise

Halloween is officially a thing of the past and part of Portlaoise Main Street is already prepared for Christmas.

The old Shaws window has become a focal point throughout the year with fantastic displays that brighten up the town, sponsored by Hughes Pharmacy.

This week, the window got its Christmas makeover as well as the two windows at Hughes Pharmacy on Main Street.

Pat Culleton was the man behind the professional window dressing. Operating out of Kildangan, his business PC Displays has been on the go for years and they dress many of the big department store windows in Dublin.

Speaking to the Leinster Express, Pat explained the inspiration behind the old Shaws window this year.

"It's traditional, we like tradition, really what we are doing is trying to get the kids interested so they can come down and look at it, there is bits and pieces there to catch their attention and it is traditional. The theme is the nutcracker, there is a poster and a nutcracker book. It is just to draw attention and create that old fashioned Christmas spirit," he said.

A table quiz is being held on Thursday, November 2 at 8.30 pm in Kavanagh's Pub Portlaoise to raise funds for Portlaoise Christmas Lights.

