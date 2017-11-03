See the great Halloween costumes at this Portlaoise school

Halloween was celebrated in multiculural style at Portlaoise Educate Together NS, with the Parent Association's annual Cuisine Night.

Parents brought delicious dishes celebrating their heritage and children dressed up in their Halloween costumes, before the holidays.



Well known Portlaoise musician Frank McNally DJ'd the disco for the children, at what was a jam packed night.

Siobhan Mannion is chairperson of the PA.

“The numbers really swelled this year. Parents and children seem to love coming and mingling in a relaxed environment, there is a great buzz in the school halla,” she said.

Jake Power is in 2nd class.

“I love going to the school party, because I get to dress-up and see my friends at night-time,” he said.

The next day was Friday and the Student Council hosted a Halloween games day for the entire school, with games like broomstick racing, pin-the-pumpkin and spaghetti-slime dunking.

Luca Cullen in 6th Class is a senior member of the Student Council.

“The aim of the day was to bring joy and inclusion to all the children, I loved being part of it,” he said.

Scroll through our gallery of amazing outfits, photos courtesy of the school.