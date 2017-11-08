PICTURES: Music Generation Laois Tionól Concert

Following on from the success of last year’s Tionól, Music Generation Laois with the support of the Music Generation National Development Office National Projects funding and the Trench Trust, delivered a Tionól for Harps and Pipes in Portlaoise from the 3 to the 5 of November 2017.

The purpose of the weekend was to bring together pipers and harpists and their Tutors from Music Generations throughout Ireland, for a weekend of workshops, sessions and performances, including an opportunity for students to get workshops from well-known non MG guest tutors including Catriona McKay (harp), David Power (pipes), Tríona Marshall (harp) & Michael Rooney (harp).

Concerts took place from Friday, November 3 to Sunday, November 5.

The opening Gala Concert featured the premiere of a newly composed suite of music by Michael Rooney for the Music Generation Laois Harp Orchestra, Tionól Tutors, Michael and June Rooney and the Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra. This took place in the Portlaoise Further Education & Training Centre, Tower Hill at 7pm.

On Saturday, November 4 a concert featuring Tionól participants from across Ireland and guest harp ensembles took place in the Dunamaise Arts Centre at 7pm.

On Sunday, November 5 the closing Student Concert Tionól 2017 – featuring students from the Tionól took place in the Portlaoise Further Education and Training Centre, Tower Hill, Portlaoise.

Prefab removal has started at Portlaoise school ahead of complete demolition.

Date announced for Portarlington Christmas Tree switch on.