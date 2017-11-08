PICTURES:
A gallery of glamorous photos from the recent Emo GAA LipSync fundraiser
Emo GAA Club had a hugely successful night for their LipSync Battle 2017, in the Midlands Park Hotel on October 28.
Congratulations to all the brilliant performers who made it a night to remember for the packed audience.
Photographer Denis Byrne was there for the Leinster Express, Scroll through our gallery of photos.
Emo Court hosted a cracking day of cross country running recently.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on