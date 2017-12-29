PICTURES: People First Credit Union rewards members at huge AGM after strong year

The People First Credit Union AGM for Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Athy and Stradbally offices was one of the biggest ever held with 326 attendees.

The People First Credit Union rewarded its members after a strong year.

A 25% Dividend was paid, this will be issued in the first week in January as per a motion requested by the members at the AGM to avail of the reduced DIRT tax. This will be paid the first week in January.

5.00% Interest Rebate Paid will also be credited to members accounts the first week in January. The rebate is to reward members who have taken a loan out with us this year.

People First Credit Union has four offices in Portlaoise, Abbeyleix, Athy and Stradbally.

€16,000 spent on Community Funding Projects - 45 local groups supported.

Total Membership 38,048 with 1,918 New Members this year.

5726 approved loans issued worth €19,764,676.

€65,152 Operating Surplus.

€32,960,809 Loan Book.

€126,627,695 Assets.

€90,821,738 Investments.

€106,585,831 Members Savings.

34.4 % Increase in Loans.

14.6% increase in Loans issued since 01.10.16.

Community Funding Budget Increased by €6,000 to €30,000.

Monthly Cash Draw has increased from €10,000 last Year to €15,000 this year. We gave away a grand total of €30,000 on the night to members in the monthly cash draw in a double bumper draw . The winners of these prizes were as follows :

1st Prize €10,000 Aidan Stafford – Athy 1st Prize €10,000 Pauline Moore – Athy

2nd Prize €1,000 Gerald McNamara – Portlaoise 2nd Prize €1,000 Malgorzata Lawler – Athy

3rd Prize €1,000 Sadie McCarthy – Coolrain 3rd Prize €1,000 Mary Corcoran – Crettyard

4th Prize €1,000 Noel Leacy & Kay Hogan – Ballacolla 4th Prize €1,000 Marie Conway – Portlaoise

5th Prize €1,000 Suzanne Keenan – Portlaoise 5th Prize Laura Leonard – Stradbally

6th Prize €500 Joan Ryan – Stradbally 6th Prize Celine Coughlan – Ballickmoyler

7th Prize €300 Carmel O’Gorman - Portlaoise 7th Prize Marie Tipper – Portlaoise

8th Prize €200 Philip Lawless- Portlaoise 8th Prize – Mary Dunne – Portlaoise

A prize of €1,000 for attendance on the night went to Katie Walsh.

Student Bursary Award of €4,000 to Lisa Fitzpatrick, Portlaoise who is currently studying in GMIT, Forensic Science and Analysis.

Have a look through the pictures from the AGM taken by Michael Scully.