New Year's Day walkers step out for Timahoe annual fundraiser

Walkers gathered at Timahoe in Laois on New Years Day 2018 to stretch their legs for a popular annual fundraiser.

Hundreds of people walked either the 6km or 10km routes across the scenic Fossey Mountain, on a bright sunny day.

Between them they raised €2,000 each for the Irish Wheelchair Association Laois branch, and for sending invalids to the annual Fatima Pilgrimage.

The walk was led by Laois County Council Cathaoirleach, Cllr Padraig Fleming, and all enjoyed refreshments afterwards in the Community Hall.

Chief organiser Johnny Dalton thanked all who participated and all who helped out with the walk.

Photographer Alf Harvey was there on behalf of the Leinster Express, scroll through his photos above.

