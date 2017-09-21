Even the Aussies go to the ploughing #ploughing17 @npaie
The global status of the National Ploughing Championships was in evidence this week with the visit of the Mr Richard Andrews the Australian Ambassador to Ireland to the event.
Mr Andrews attended the third day of the event where he met the founder of Clipex Ashley Olson.
The Australian fencing and stockyard company recently launched their European Headquarters in Ireland.

