Laois ploughers fly the blue and white with pride in the Faithful County at #ploughing17
Laois ploughing competitors crossed the border to Offaly where they faithfully flew the blue and white with pride at the National Ploughing Championships.
Laois and Leinster Express photographer Alf Harvey was there to capture the Laois team in action. Laois was also represented in the livestock show.
