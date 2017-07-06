All roads lead to Rathdowney in Laois for the Ossory Show

All roads lead to Rathdowney in Laois in July for the Ossory Show which was launched this week at the showgrounds in Coolfin.

The show committee, sponsors and charities gathered to promote the event which takes place on Sunday July 23. It is one of the biggest agricultural shows in Ireland.

The main event, featuring the agriculture show, takes place at the showgrounds on Sunday but the fun kicks off on Saturday evening, July 22 with BBQ- bar and music by Beats Workin.

Sunday features something for all. The truck show returns and there will also be a vintage car and tractor show. Reeling In The Years is a new addition this year.

More than 200 classes will exhibit. The show classes include: The Meadow Meats €2,000 Super Beef Championship, Glanbia €1,000 Fresian Calf Championship, AIB. Pedigree Interbreed Calf Class, Ashbourne Meats All Ireland Senior Breeding Heifer, Ossory Show All Ireland Crossbred Male Or Female Calf Born 2016, FBD €1,200 Ossory Crossbred Belgian Blue Championship, Sheep, Horses, Working Hunter Championship, Nominations To Top Stallions, Pigs, Poultry.

There will also be classes for arts & crafts, baking, sewing, local home produce.

The Reeling in the Years is sure to bring back memories for many. Some members of Ossory Show and volunteers entered into a partnership with a local land owner and have sown 8 acres of winter barley. The crop will be harvested on show day by pre-1960 bagger combine harvesters of various makes.

An acre of oats will be harvested by a binder pulled by working horses. The oats will be hand stacked and threshed by a mill, driven by a steam engine. Various square bailers, binders, sack loaders will also be on display.

Richie Kavanagh (The Morris Minor Man) will be there to provide music, song and banter to suit the occasion.

The many trade stands will be popular attractions as will the Donkey Derby, Tug O' War, Best Dressed competitions and Most Glamorous Granny.

The organisers are also encouraging people of all ages to make a sculptures out of scrap. More details of this are available on the Rathdowney notice board beside AIB Bank.

The launch was attended this week by Temple Street Children's Hospital and Down Syndrome Centre Midlands Branch. Both charities are supported by the show this year.

Show contacts: Catherine Fitzgerald Secretary 0879975902, Chairman Peter Ging 086 2394573,

Trucks, Vintage & General Enquiries - Seamus Costigan PRO 086 2306828.

Canice Gorman 087 2326493 / Brian McCartney 086 1719696 event organisers.

Entries for the show close on Monday July 17.

More on the show click on this link www.ossoryshow.com.

Photographs were taken at the launch by Alf Harvey.