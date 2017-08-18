The Simpsons characters made into counties in Ireland

An Irish artist from Derry has created illustrations where every county in Ireland is cleverly paired with a Simpsons character.

Flick through the gallery for a good laugh, there's some gems in there!

Which is your favourtie?

On his Facebook page, the artist Brain Quinn said "I can only take credit for 31 of these as Laoisa was Emma's idea". Fair play Emma, thanks for remembering us!

The images were posted as an album on the Ireland Simpsons Fans Facebook page and have received a huge amount of attention online.