Leaving Cert: 'Exceptional' results in Scoil Chríost Rí

There was mixed emotions in Scoil Chríost Rí last Wednesday morning when 131 young girls collected the brown envelope containing their Leaving Cert results.

Tears of happiness, sadness and mostly relief rang through the halls of the Portlaoise school as one by one the girls received the results they worked for the last two years to achieve.

Helen O'Donnell is the Principal of Scoil Chríost Rí and she is very proud of the achievements of the pupils who sat their

Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied.

“It went very well, they all did exceptionally well. They were another fantastic set of students.

“There was exceptionally good results again, most of the young ladies will get their first or second choice in the CAO.

“We celebrate their success, almost 50 percent of them got over 400 points.

“There was huge success among the Leaving Cert Applied too.

“ It was the first year we had graduates from the two year programme. They were outstanding with most getting distinctions or merits.

The Leinster Express Person of the Month, Katie Flanagan, (pictured above) received a merit in her Leaving Cert Applied and is the first person with Down Syndrome to graduate from the school.

“Congratulations to our top performer Ciara Burke with over 600 points, exceptional student, excelled in her exams particularly in three science subjects where she achieved three H1s.

“The results were excellent across all subjects. French, languages, science and technology subjects were particularly strong.

“I am proud of all the girls, the whole class, the staff and the parents.

“Congratulations for working together as a team to get the best results for everyone,” she said.

The Leinster Express was on hand to hear the reactions from the students the morning they received their results.

“I thought it was going to be a lot bigger than it was but I am just happy it is over now. I didn’t get my first course but I am happy I will get one of them,” said student Megan Byrne from Portlaoise.

“I felt like it was a lot of hype. It was so nerve wracking this morning I was shaking and feeling sick all night.

“When you open the envelope you look at all of the numbers and think ‘Oh God’ it took me a minute to open the envelope because my hands wouldn’t work.

“I got the calculator on my phone which helped. I want to do Childcare in Carlow and I am confident I will get it,” said Aoife Cooney from Timahoe.

Photos by Luke Wynne.

