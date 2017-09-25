Sleep out to help homeless people in Laois and the midlands with the Simon Community

The second annual Laois Sleep out for Simon fundraising event was officially launched in Portlaoise last week.

The Midlands Simon Community and the Laois Friends of Simon are appealing to everyone to get involved in the sleep out to raise much needed funds and to sleep rough in O’Moore Park GAA grounds in Portlaoise on Friday October 20 for just one night.



Almost 200 people took the challenge in last year’s pilot Sleep out for Simon event and rose well over €30,000 locally. Funds that are raised in Laois stay in Laois and are used to provide a wide range of support services for those who have prevented themselves as homeless in County Hall.



Sponsorship cards and flyers are now available from the Simon Community shop on Main Street in Portlaoise, from chairperson Michael Martin 086 1223421or from founding member Cormac Lally 086 2416322.



The only items that fundraisers need are a sleeping bag, pillow, warm clothes and a hot water bottle if desired. Those who are musically minded are asked to take instruments along for a sing along session that will take place on the night from 11pm until 12.30am.

Laois GAA and Carphone Warehouse, Portlaoise, have kickstarted fundraising for this year's event with donations of €1,000 each.