Pictures: What happened at the emergency Portlaoise Hospital meeting

Up to 300 people attended a meeting on Wednesday, October 25 at The Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise to discuss a leaked strategic report which has outlined to downgrade the services at Portlaoise Hospital.

Some of the speakers included Brian Stanley TD, Sean Fleiming TD, Dr Gerry White, Dick Sydes and others.

A letter was read out from Minister Charlie Flanagan who could not attend the meeting.

Members of the public also had their say.

The meeting resulted in the formation of a committee who plan to take action to stop the downgrade of services at Portlaoise Hospital.

Around 30 people stayed back after the meeting to volunteer as part of the committee. Dick Sydes is on the committee and he said he would like to see a march held in Dublin.

