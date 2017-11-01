PICTURES: Outrage in Laois town as public park is vandalised

There is outrage in Portarlington as the local public park which hundreds of people regularly use was vandalised this week.

Pictures of the vandalism show where the popular children's swing was burnt, table tops were destroyed and small statues were knocked over.

Another picture shows empty alcohol cans thrown all over the ground.

Pictures were shared on the Love Port Facebook page and there was a massive angry response to these acts of vandalism from people in the community.

Some of the comments read:

"It should be closed off like the AstroTurf is, open from 8am-8pm in summer months and reduce the time in winter. It's not the first time people vandalised it, and it won't be the last. It's a disgrace to say that you have to lock everything away. But the person responsible was not on their own. Someone knows who did it."

"From when I was a little girl growing up in Port I cannot believe how it has changed."

"Disgraceful maybe we all need to get together as adults and patrol the park in the evenings and weekends, could set up a roster of those who are interested. Could be an idea. It was done in the area I grew up in during the 90's and it worked . Something has to be done I know my kids loved the playground there is no respect."

"This is disgraceful, but to be honest I’m not surprised it’s a very intimidating park to be in if you want to go for a quite walk some evenings."

