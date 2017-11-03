PICTURES: The Ben and Jake Connolly house is making great progress

The Ben and Jake Connolly Trust is building a house to specifically cater for the needs of Ben Connolly who was born with a rare syndrome that only affects boys called Allan Herndon Dudley Syndrome.

Ben's little brother, Jake, who was also born with the syndrome sadly passed away in January, 2016.

The Trust are fundraising to build Ben and Jake a house in the name of The Ben and Jake Connolly Trust. Despite the fact that Jake passed away in January, 2016, they are now more determined than ever to make this dream a reality in memory of Jake.

The house became a reality in December 2016. Now, huge progress has been made thanks to the hard work of the Trust and the fundraising and donations from the people of Laois.

Unfortunately, the sad truth is that Ben will join his brother. When this time comes, the house will pass back to the Trust and be made available for another family in our community whose child or children have special needs.

The house needs to be built fully adapted and functioning centered around the needs of children such as Ben as he is totally incapacitated.

The house has been designed in such as way that Ben will have full access to the whole house, have the current and future medical aids (ceiling hoists, oxygen etc) and space for his vast amount of medical supplies (feeding tube equipment, syringes etc along with back up mobile hoist), a wet room for washing and changing Ben, adequate room for his bed, specialised chairs, and a full sensory room. As of December, 2016 the house is now becoming a reality!

Have a look through the gallery above at the fantastic progress that has been made on the house.

Check out the Facebook page for more.