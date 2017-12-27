Photos from the traditional St Stephen's Day hunt in Abbeyleix

The horses and foxhounds were out on Main Street in Abbeyleix again this St Stephen's Day, for the start of the traditional festive meet organised by Laois Hunt.

Locals young and old also came out on what was a bright and mild day, to admire the spectacle as the horn sounded and the hunt set out.

Photographer Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express.

Scroll through the images in our gallery.