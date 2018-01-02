PICTURES: Baby Patrick (Paddy) O'Donnell is the first baby born at 'top notch' Portlaoise hospital in 2018

Baby Patrick (Paddy) O'Donnell was the first baby born in Portlaoise hospital in 2018 to proud parents Kate and Gary O'Donnell.

Kate from Kildare town and Gary from Donegal welcomed baby Paddy, named after his grandfather, at 5:05pm on January 1, 2018. He was the only baby born in Laois on New Year's Day.

The bouncing baby boy weighing 8 lbs is the third child to enter the happy family, a brand new little brother to Eoghain and Orlaith.

Kate was admitted to Portlaoise hospital around 10:30am on New Year's Day and baby Paddy made an entrance five days early to be the first baby born in Laois this year.

Speaking to Leinster Express, mum Kate O'Donnell said that the family is thrilled. The Kildare mum praised the care she received at Portlaoise hospital calling it 'top notch'.

"We are delighted, he wasn't due until the sixth of January. We didn't know it was going to be a boy.

"We lived in London for 15 years, we met there and our other two children were born there," Kate said.

Travelling from Kildare to Portlaoise to give birth, Kate said "we just decided it was close and the GP recommended it".

"The staff were really good, they couldn't have been better, top notch care. All of the doctors and midwives were great," she said.

Congratulations to the O'Donnell family.

Michael Scully photographed the family's celebration for the Leinster Express.