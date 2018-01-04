New Year's Day charity walk in Ballacolla, Co Laois a big success

The organisers of the Richard Moynan Walk and Vintage Run in Ballacolla on New Year's Day have extended a 'huge thanks' to all who supported the event.

It proved to be one of the most New Year's Day outings yet with upwards of 60 vintage vehicles on display which included tractors, cars, bicycles and motorcycles and with 200 plus walkers.

Great credit to all stewards who ensured the smooth running of the event and to Glanbia for facilitating the vintage parking.

The catering crew at St Patrick's Hall was thanked for providing refreshments afterwards and also the ladies at the registration point.

A big thanks were also extended to all at David Lalor's Yard who provided the usual Christmas cheer. The organisers also thanked the local press, raffle prize sponsors and Martin Delaney (sound equipment) for their support.

The event netted a total of €1,880.90 which will benefit The senior citizens fund, the local national school and the Lourdes fund.

The following were the raffle prize winners: 1st Tina Ryan - sponsor Tom Moran; 2nd Martin McCormick - sponsor Ashbrook Arms; 3rd Edel McEvoy - sponsor Rachel Hamption; 4th Irene Phelan - sponsor local bars.

Photographer Alf Harvey went along for the Leinster Express.