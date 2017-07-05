GALLERY: Huge turnout for last night of bingo in Port under Swimming Pool Association

Portarlington Swimming Pool Association have stopped running weekly bingo after 47 years.

The last evening of bingo under their management was held Tuesday, June 20 and there was a huge turnout for the well-loved local social event.

Bingo has been held in Portarlington GAA hall for the last 28 years and the GAA club are now going to take over the running of the bingo.

Check out the gallery of photos from the busy final night of bingo ran under Portarlington Swimming Pool Association.