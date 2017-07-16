Laois Weekend: Huge turnout for the Portarlington French Festival

The Portarlington French Festival continued early on Sunday morning with the Tour de Port and Derryounce walk in the morning.

A festival market, carnival and art exhibitions are all features of the festival which runs until late tonight.

Huge crowds gathered in the town to roam around and take part in some of the activities like the dog show, cookery demonstrations, a Port strongman and strongwoman competition and the evening will continue with live music on the main street.

Local bands Túras, Macey South and The Big Generator are all on stage this evening.

