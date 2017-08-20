Portarlington celebrate Laois GAA County Championship victory in Minor Football

Portarlington back on the Laois GAA map with county final win

The young men of Portarlington have put the town back on the Laois GAA map with a great win in the Laois MFC 'A' county final.

They proved too strong for Emo-Courtwood-The Rock in Friday night's final played in challenging weather.

Ronan Coffey's goal less than a minute into the second half proved to be a crucial score.

There were great celebrations afterwards and the club has sent in some of the pictures to the Leinster Express.

Read Leinster Express full match report here