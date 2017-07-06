A grand total raised from the recent St Luke's fundraising disco in Portlaoise

Portlaoise cancer survivor Esther Doheny held a fundraising disco for St Luke's Hospital in St Mary's Hall recently, and she was overwhelmed with support.

The fun family event, with live music from local musicians Ian Smith and Frankie McNally, raised a grand total of €1,490 for the national cancer hospital's services.

"A big thank you to everyone who supported me with the fundraiser for the Friends of St Luke's in Rathgar, especially all the local businesses who supported me with spot prizes. To everyone who bought tickets, your support is greatly appreciated," she said.

She thanked people who travelled long distances to support her fundraiser, as well as her family and friends.

"Without you it would have been impossible," Esther said.

She had a special word for the staff who cared for her during her illness.

"To the staff of Portlaoise, St James' and St Lukes, where i spent my time with cancer treatment and recovery, they are a brilliant team. It's hard to put into words what to say. I've been given a second chance at life. It's all down to the doctors and nurses who cared for me. Thank you," said Esther, who now hopes to arrange further events for local charities.

See all the photos from the day in our gallery, by photographer Denis Byrne.