Laois Heritage Week: Pollinator Party in the Park

Laois Heritage Week 2017 is now in full swing.

Over 60 events are registered to take place in the county between August 19 and 27.

The Pollinator Party in Páirc an Phobail, Portlaoise on August 19 was one of the first events of Heritage Week in Laois.

The family fun day was a huge success and the Leinster Express was on hand capturing all of the fun.

People of all ages enjoyed celebrating all that is great about bees and exploring Portlaoise's Green Flag Park.

Everyone learned about bees and nature while playing games and having their faces painted. Anyone who attended the party in the park got free tickets to a screening of The Bee Movie in the Dunamaise arts centre on the same day.

See the gallery of fantastic colourful photos above for more.

Photos by Michael Scully.

