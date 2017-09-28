Tour de Leinster cyclists got a warm welcome in Portlaoise from Laois members of Down Syndrome Ireland

Down Syndrome Ireland Tour de Leinster cyclists took a welcome break in Portlaoise recently.

The cycle supported by legend Stephen Roche is an annual annual four day 600km trip around Leinster, in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland, from September 15 to 18.

In Portlaoise on day three, the cyclists were warmly met by members of the Laois Branch at Portlaoise Parish Centre.

The members had a fine spread of refreshments and a big thank you ready for the tired cyclists.

The group then continued on their route towards Offaly, and just to make it even more challenging, they took the tough route over the Cut in the Slieve Bloom Mountains.

"These wonderful people cycle every year to raise funds in support of all our Down Syndrome Ireland Leinster Branches," said chairperson Margaret Miron.

Down Syndrome Laois provides services and supports to families and people with Down Syndrome from the Abbeyleix base. They are aiming to build a 'Field of Dreams' training and employment centre in the county.

Click through our gallery of images.