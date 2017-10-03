Gallery: Were you at the Portlaoise Fire Station Open Night?

The Portlaoise Fire Station Open Night was held on Monday evening, October 2.

There was great fun for families at the Station on the Dublin Road, in Portlaoise with fire engines, uniforms and hoses.

Photographer Denis Byrne was on hand to capture some of the fun.

