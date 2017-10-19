Great turnout in Portlaoise at the charity Dunamase table quiz - PICTURES

There was a massive turn out for the annual Dunamase Table Quiz in the Rock Inn Portlaoise in aid of the Down Syndrome Centre Midlands.

Huge thanks to our quiz master Paddy Delaney, to all the organisers, all who so kindly donated to this event and all who attended on the night.

Thanks were also extend to the following: Seán Eacrett Ashgrove Auctioneers, Mochua Print and Design, Rock Inn Pub, Dysart Motors, Mulhall's Supermarket Portlaoise, Joe Mallon Motors, Ridge Aviation, Downey's Car Sales, Aib Bank, Credit Union Portlaoise, Bracken's Gala, Penhouse Design, Denis Whelan Car Dismantlers, Cllr Tom Mulhall and Cllr Willie Aird.

All proceeds from the event held on Saturday, October 14go towards providing therapies, activities, talks etc from our Down Syndrome Centre Midlands.

See our gallery of pictures submitted by the organisers of what was a great fun evening for a good cause.