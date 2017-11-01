PICTURES: Community spirit in Portlaoise saved Halloween tradition

Children, parents, families, friends and neighbours in St. Brigid's Place, Portlaoise had a fantastic Halloween night.

Children in the community had spent weeks building up material for a bonfire in a field behind the housing estate. They knocked on every door in the area asking for waste material to be burned as part of the Halloween tradition.

All of the effort that went into the bonfire was almost ruined when the fire was set alight a day early before Halloween and burning through the night when no one was ready to enjoy it.

However, the people of St. Brigid's Placec didn't waste any time in coming up with a solution. Early on Halloween morning, Tuesday, October 31 residents were out pulling together to see what they could do to rectify the situation.

They knew how strong of a tradition Halloween is in St. Brigid's and they weren't about to let anyone come between it.

Children, teenagers and adults set to work, calling in favours, borrowing trailers and vans, going around to their friends in the wider Portlaoise area gathering material to rebuild their burnt out bonfire.

By 3pm on Tuesday, the fire was piled twice as high as it was on Monday.

Louise Smith from St. Brigid's Place got in touch with the Leinster Express, she said that Halloween is all about making memories.

"We had a fabulous night in St Brigid's. The kids had so much fun. Fantastic bonfire followed by amazing fireworks on the green. It's great to be part of such a lovely community.

"Thanking everyone who made the night special for them. It's all about making memories for our children," she said.

See the pictures of children dressed up enjoying the night which were sent to us by Louise.

