Mountmellick artist serves up rich menu of work at Portlaoise exhibition

Celebrated Mountmellick artist Gemma Guihan had a very successful exhibition of paintings at The Pantry Café in Portlaoise recently.

Introducing Gemma and her first exhibition since 2009, John Whelan compared her work to a fine wine.

“Gemma’s work matures and ages well and is even more valuable in every way as the years go by,” he said.

Check out this gallery of images from the exhibition.