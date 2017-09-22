Giant leap for the historic Portlaoise Holy Famiy Junior Infant classes of 2017

Junior infants and their teachers at the Holy Family Junior School took a giant historic step together this year.

It was big day for the children of five classes when the crossed the threshold of their new school at Summerhill, Portlaoise this September.

The big leap made by the junior class of 2017/18 was mirrored by the historic move made by all the 1,400 pupils and over 100 staff who moved into the Holy Family Junior & Senior Portlaoise Parish Schools for the first time.

Three schools merged in 2016 to form the two big schools but the staff and pupils had to wait until 2016 for their new home to be ready.

Photographer Kevin Byrne went along for the Leinster Express to take pictures of the five class of 2017 who started at the Junior Infant classes.

If you missed our special Leinster Express pull out here's another chance to see them online.