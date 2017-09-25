Dawn of new era for hundreds of boys and girls of Scoil Bhríde in Portlaoise

September 2018 marked the dawn of a new era for the students and teachers Scoil Bhríde Naitonal School in Portlaoise.

Four classes of Junior Infants took their first steps in primary school when the crossed the threshold of their newly built school at Knockmay.

The historic step taken by 96 boys and girls repeated by more than 600 other pupils and over 60 staff who moved into the brand new school.

Photographers Kevin Byrne and Luke Wynne went along for the Leinster Express to take pictures of the five class of 2017 who started at the Junior Infant classes.

If you missed our special Leinster Express pull out here's another chance to see them online.