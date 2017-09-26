GALLERY
Big day for Junior Infants at Portlaoise primary schools
Gaelscoil, Educate Toghether, Maryborough, St Francis, Maryborough
September was a big month for the Junior Infant classes of Gaelscoil Phortlaoise, Educate Together, Maryborough, St Francis and Kolbe schools.
Leinster Expresss photographer Kevin Byrne went along to get the class pictures.
Here's a chance to see the pictures again that you missed in our special supplement earlier this month.
