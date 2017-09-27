GALLERY
Brave little boys and girls from Laois and Offaly take their first junior infant steps in Portarlington
Five classes of boys and girls cross the threshold in September when they started school at Portarlington Presentation Convent Primary Schools.
Nearly 150 children started at the parish primary school year in the Laois Offaly town.
Photographer Michael Scully went along for the Leinster Express to take pictures the children, teachers and some of their parents.
