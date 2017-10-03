Laois junior infant first steps at schools in Mountmellick, The Rock, Rosenallis, Clonaslee, Castlecuffe, Derrylamogue, Cloneygowan, Barnashrone, Clonaghadoo

Big first steps were taken by junior infants at schools in Mountmellick, The Rock, Rosenallis, Clonaslee, Castlecuffe, Derrylamogue, Cloneygowan, Clonaghadoo and Barnashrone in recent weeks.

Here's another chance to see the class pictures taken by Denis Byrne the featured in a special pull out in the Leinster Express in September.

For ots more pictures from Laois schools on our website Schools section click here