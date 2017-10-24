See a Gallery of photos from Mountrath Community School's Mass at the start of the school year

On Wednesday September 27, the staff, students and community of Mountrath celebrated the traditional beginning of year School mass for Mountrath Community School.

Fr Patrick Hennessy PP and Fr Brophy CC con-celebrated the Mass, in St Fintans Church.

This year the themes were new beginnings and strength and peace in Gods presence.

Mr Aiden Feeley arranged the choir and the music throughout. Many students and staff were involved in the preparation for the mass. Ms Anne Moore, the chaplain, directed the prayers, readings and all community involvement in the liturgy.

At the end of the celebration, Mrs McCarthy, the school principal, praised the enthusiasm, strength and commitment of the school community, evident in abundance at such unique events as the Mass.

The new students and staff were welcomed especially into the school.

Father Pat Hennessy encouraged them to live the Christian message of faith, hope and love in their daily lives. He also extended a warm welcome to all starting out on their school journey this year.

Head Boy Sean Baker said that all in in MCS should work together and no one should be isolated, that everyone should work to the best of the abilities in the school.

All agreed that it was a wonderful start to the year.

See our gallery of photos courtesy of the school.