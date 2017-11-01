PICTURES: Pupils at Scoil Fatima Timahoe go all out for Halloween

Scoil Fatima primary school in Timahoe held a brilliant Halloween fancy dress day at school before the midterm break.

There was great competition between all of the children to see who had thought of the best costume idea and a huge amount of effort was put in.

Pupils dressed up as Donald Trump, mermaids, vikings, skeletons, clowns and they put in a huge amount of effort.

Thanks to Scoil Fatima for sending photos in to the Leinster Express.

