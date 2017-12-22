Laois Libraries summer reading challenge - here's another chance to see your picture!

The Laois Library service-run Summer Reading Challenge was a phenomenal success with children from all over Laois participating in 2017.

At the end of the summer special certificates were presented to all the young readers to took part.

The Leinster Express published a special supplement at the time to mark the achievements of the hundreds of boys and girls to took part.

If you missed our gallery with this story carries all the pictures taken by Michael Scully in Portlaoise, Portarlington, Mountmellick, Stradbally, Rathdonwey, Mountrath Durrow and Abbeyleix.

Well done to all and we hope you enjoy the pictures.

Keep up the reading at your local libraries which are supported by Laois County Council