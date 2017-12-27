Christmas market time at Mountrath Community School

Every year Mountrath Community School's transition year students hold a big Christmas fair for students, staff and parents to enjoy.

This year it was held on December 15, the transition year students held a wonderful Christmas market in the school, all the fruits of their hard work with a range of unique gifts for sale.

The mini companies had a wide range of products available, local produced honey, fairy doors, sweets and chocolates, Christmas logs, picture framing, knitted products and a whole lot more.

The students did a brisk trade on the day, which was full of festive atmosphere.

"It was a very profitable day and great fun, with the school choir singing Christmas carols in the background," said Daniel Bennett.

"It was great to chat and meet so many friends and parents at the event," added Niall Bennett.

A successful day for all involved.

