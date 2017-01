Pictured with the silverware from a phenomenal football and hurling campaign are Rosenallis GAA's Simon Smith, Nicky Dunne, Brian Fitzpatrick, Cillian Callally, Marcus Redmond, John Lennon and Patrick Keating. Photo Denis Byrne.

John and Anna Lennon at the Rosenallis G.A.A Awards Night at the Bridge House, Tullamore. Photo Denis Byrne.

Jack Conroy, Walter Murphy and Stephen Kelly at the Rosenallis G.A.A Awards Night at the Bridge House, Tullamore. Photo Denis Byrne.

Enjoying the Rosenallis GAA awards night at the Bridge House, Tullamore were Donal Lalor, Laura Maher, Anne Whelan, Michelle Behan and John Lalor. Photo Denis Byrne.

Sally, Sharon and Audrey Egan with Marie Lynch at the Rosenallis G.A.A Awards Night at the Bridge House, Tullamore. Photo Denis Byrne.

Pictured are Declan Conroy and Seamus Hyland at the Rosenallis G.A.A Awards Night at the Bridge House, Tullamore. Photo Denis Byrne.

Walter and Kathleen Murphy, Mary and Tom Conroy with Pauline and James Dooley at the Rosenallis G.A.A Awards Night at the Bridge House, Tullamore. Pic: Denis Byrne.

Simon Smith, Shannon Rafter and Paddy Keating at the Rosenallis G.A.A Awards Night at the Bridge House, Tullamore. Photo Denis Byrne.

Laura, Greg and Josie Shelly with Amanda and Fergal Conroy at the Rosenallis G.A.A Awards Night at the Bridge House, Tullamore . Pic Denis Byrne



Joseph Shelly, Dylan McEvoy, Jack Corr and Ciaran White at the Rosenallis G.A.A Awards Night at the Bridge House, Tullamore . Photo Denis Byrne.