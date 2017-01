The Runners and Walkers make their way through the main entrance of Ballyfin Demense for the 6k fun run hosted by Ballyfin GAA. Photo Denis Byrne.

Brenda Sydes, Gillian Connolly and Chloe Tynan at the Ballyfin G.A.A 6k Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. Photo Denis Byrne.

The Fitzpatrick family enjoying the Ballyfin G.A.A 6k Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. Photo Denis Byrne.

Liam and Anne Dowling with Susan and Anthony O'Reilly at the Ballyfin G.A.A 6k Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. Photo Denis Byrne.

The O'Mara family enjoying the Ballyfin G.A.A 6k Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. Photo Denis Byrne.

Donna and Neva Watchorne at the Ballyfin G.A.A 6k Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. Photo Denis Byrne.

John Kirwan, Cathal Grennan, Laura Mahoney, Breda McDonald, Noel Burke, Louise Mahoney and Tom Dunne, who took first place with a time of 20:38 at Ballyfin G.A.A's 6k run on Sunday. Photo Denis Byrne.

Joe Conroy in action at the Ballyfin G.A.A fun run on Sunday. Photo Denis Byrne.

Marie and Maria Culleton at the Ballyfin G.A.A 6k Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. Photo Denis Byrne.

Anne, Liam and Sabena Dowling at the Ballyfin G.A.A 6k Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. Photo Denis Byrne.

Darragh McEvoy, Lorraine, John and Pauline Seale with Dolores and Breda McEvoy at the Ballyfin G.A.A 6k Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. Photo Denis Byrne.

Mary, Aaron, Darragh and Kevin Hooban with Audrey Gowing at the Ballyfin G.A.A 6k Fun Run and Walk on Sunday. Photo Denis Byrne.