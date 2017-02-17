UFC coach John Kavanagh helps to launch new SBG gym in Portarlington

John Kavanagh, coach to UFC superstar Conor McGregor, was in Portarlington last night to officially open the new SBG Portarlington facility.

The new gym, measuring over 5,000 square feet, is the largest SBG gym outside of Dublin, and Kavanagh was in attendance, along with Conor McGregor's UFC champions belt, to lend his support to the venture.

The new gym will be headed up by Philip Mulpeter, and will offer classes in MMA, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Muay Thai boxing, to name a few.

Above is a gallery of images from photographer Denis Byrne.