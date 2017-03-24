Laois Athletics Weekly News - March 24

LAOIS ATHLETICS

Downey Nissan Laois Senior Road Race

The Downey Nissan Laois Senior Road Race took place in Kilcavan last Sunday March 26th. This was run over 8km for Men and 4km for our Ladies. There was a good attendance in both the juvenile and senior races. A full report can be found in the paper.

Upcoming Races

Downey Nissan Road Race Championships

- Junior and Masters Road Race. Venue: Portarlington on 23rd April.

Local Races

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday at 9.30am.

- The Emo Forrest Run. 14th April

- St Abban's Open Track and Field, Crettyard. 1st of May at 7.30pm.

- Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District League. 4k Abbeyleix, 5th April.

- Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District League. 4k Ballinakil, 19th April.

- Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District League. 5k Spink, 3rd May.

- The Deadmans Dash, Ballyfin, 7th May.

- St Abban's Fit for Life Summer League, Luggacurren 4k; 10th May, 7.30pm.

- St Abban's Fit for Life Summer League, Rossmore 4k; 24th May, 7.30pm.

If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website.

BALLYFIN AC

Ballyfin AC Training Schedule

Strength and Conditioning: Wednesday from 8-9pm in the Ballyfin Community Hall.

Senior Men: Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Senior Women: Monday from 6.30-7.30pm, meeting in the Old Dunnes Store Car Park in Portlaoise.

Juvenile Training: Every Monday from 6.30-7.30pm in the Ballyfin Community Hall. Every Friday from 6.30-7.30pm in The Portlaoise Leisure Centre, aimed at kids 10 and over.

BALLYROAN ABBEYLEIX AND DISTRICT AC

Streets of Portlaoise

We had a good number of athletes that completed at the Streets of Portlaoise 5km race on St Patrick's Day. Cian McDonald (16.43) was first man home for the club and was second junior on the day. Tom Dunne (17.23), Martin McDonald (18.09), John Kirwan (19.24), Jean McEvoy (20.22, first over 40), Faye McEvoy (20.45, 2nd junior lady), Jade Carroll (23.18), Andrew Kirk (26.09), Sarah Sheeran (33.20) and Don Sheeran (33.21). Well done to all that ran.

St Patrick's Day Parade

Big thanks to everybody that took part in the Abbeyleix parade recently.

Training

Monday night in Cullenagh at 7pm. Tuesday night in Ballyroan GAA field at 7.30pm.

EMO RATH AC

National Indoors

Jack Fortune will represent the club at the National Indoors in Athlone on Sunday 26th March. Jack will be competing in the Boys U-19 60m event. Jack set a PB of 7.32 seconds in the Leinster event. The club wishes Jack the best of Luck in this event.

Training

Training for all our juvenile athletes continues every Monday night from 6.45pm – 7.45pm. Training on Friday nights for our older juvenile athletes continues from 7pm – 8pm. New members always welcome. There is also strength training on Wednesday nights in Vicarstown hall 7.30 to 8.30pm and Laois Sprints training in Vicarstown on Sunday mornings 11am to 12.30pm.

MOUNTMELLICK AC

Club Training

Mountmellick AC hold their training every Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7pm to 8pm at the running track in Smiths Field. We are reminding all juvenile Athletes and their parents to make sure that they are dressed and kitted out in the right attire for winter training sessions and also as the flood lights are on a timer it is imperative that all parents arrive on time to pick their children up at the end of training. It is club policy that juvenile athletes under the age of 10 must have a parent/Guardian present during training.

Membership

Membership of the club is open to adults and children over the age of 7 years.

OUGHAVAL AC

Streets Of Portlaoise

Well done to all the Oughaval athletes who took part in Portlaoise AC Streets of Portlaoise on St Patrick's Day. Over 600 runners took part in what has become one of the highlights of the road racing calendar in the midlands. Huge thanks and well done to all in Portlaoise AC For Oughaval we had: (53rd) Oisin Jago who set a new PB of 18.50, Sean Sheridan 19.11, Tom Fenlon 21.49, Karen Connolly 27.29, Liz Jago 27.45, Ruby Keatley 28.53, Fiona Fenlon 29.06, Susan Dunne 29.33.

Thanks to Jimmy McCormack for the use of his photos for Facebook.

Training

Training continues every Monday evening 7-8pm for our younger athletes and Wednesday evenings 7-8pm for our older athletes at Vicarstown Hall/GAA pitch.

PORTLAOISE AC

Streets of Portlaoise 5k

With over 400 kids in all three races (U-7, U-10 and U-12), this again proves to be a very popular part of the Streets of Portlaoise race’s. All kids enjoyed the experience of running down the main street with great support from all.

The main race kicked off at 11am this year and the earlier start did not deter over 600 runners turning up to try and win this prestigious race. It was great to see each of or our neighbouring clubs well represented on the day.

In the Men’s race a group of five men were leading on both circuits of the main street, this group included Colin Maher of local club Ballyfin AC. Shortly after the 2km mark Brian Maher (KCH) and William Maunsell (Clonmel AC) pulled away from the other three athletes. It stayed this way for a while longer until Brian made his decisive move and came home six seconds ahead of William, followed by Barry Keane (Waterford AC) 3rd, Colin Maher (Ballyfin AC) 4th, and Peter Arthur (Liffey Valley AC) 5th.

First M40 was John Fenlon (St Abban's AC), M45 Tony Reilly (Portlaoise AC), M50 Aengus Burke (Portlaoise AC). 1st Junior male was Evan Keane (Waterford AC).

In the Ladies race local athlete Mary Mulhare (Portlaoise AC) led all the way and was never troubled at any stage. It is great to see Mary getting back to the form which saw Mary representing Ireland at the European Cross Country. Mary was followed by Michelle Cox (Newbridge AC) and Carmel Fitzgibbon (Thurles AC), Niamh Devlin ( Dundrum South Dublin) 4th and Louise Stack (Portlaoise AC) breaking her own Junior course record was 5th.

First Female O40 was Jean McEvoy (Ballyroan Abbey & District), O45 Anna Duggan (Portlaoise AC) O50 Caroline Phelan (Portlaoise). Eva O'Connor (Tullamore Harriers) won the Junior womens prize.

Portlaoise AC were well represented in all categories and it was great to see all standards being represented particularly our Junior Athletes and Couch to 5K groups who were tackling the 5K for the first time.

Special thanks again to our sponsors, People First Credit, Portlaoise Heritage Hotel, Mulhall’s Supervalu, Downey’s Auto Stop, Redmond’s Hair & Beauty, Laois Sports Partnership, Permanent TSB, Ulster Bank, AIB, and Brackens Gala.

Tipperary Throws Festival

Seodhna Hoey had a busy weekend, starting it off as one of the guests of honours at the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Portarlington. The next day Seodhna competed in Templemore AC at the Tipperary Throws Festival. A nice way to start off her outdoor season with silver in the discus and bonze in the hammer.

Training

Tuesday 6pm to 7pm and Thursday 6pm to 7pm senior training all are welcome track Portlaoise College.

Tuesday 7pm to 8pm and Thursday 7pm to 8pm Juvenile training track Portlaoise College.

Monday evening 8.10pm, informal meet.

Please check our Facebook page Portlaoise AC for updates.

ROSENALLIS KILCAVAN AC

Training

Training every Monday evening in Kilcavan GAA field 6pm to 6:45pm.

ST ABBAN'S AC

Streets of Portlaoise 5k

Big numbers took to the streets of Portlaoise on St Patrick's Day for Portlaoise AC’s annual 5k road race. The kids races kicked they day off followed by the senior events, in which we had 13 runners among the 600 event runners. First St Abban’s athlete home was John Fenlon who has been in form, to finish 8th overall and first M40 in 16.11. Stephen Hunter came home in 18th place in 16.47, Dermot Ayres was 25th in 17.16, Sean Geoghan was 28th in 17.29 while Declan Byrne came in 34th in 17.47 with James Griffin close behind in 35th place in 17.48. TJ Burke ran 18.46 for 50th place, Sinead Kelly was 89th in 20.22, Rebecca Fenlon was 120th in 21.33, Mairead Moore came in 185th running 23.52, Orla Davis placed 204th in 24.47, Pat Harding was 235th running 25.20 and Ann Nichol came in 252nd in 25.41.

St Abban’s Open Sports

The 22nd Annual St Abban's AC open Sports will take place Monday 1st of May, starting at 12.30pm. Please save the date, track and field events for under 8’s upwards.

Also, this year’s student games will take on the 23rd of April, all local schools are welcome to take part. Any school requiring assistance in the lead up to games contact James Nolan.

Another date for the diary, the first stage of the 2017 St. Abban’s Fit4Life Summer League takes place on Wednesday 10th May in Luggacurren.

ST MICHAEL'S AC

Registration – It’s never too late

We are a very friendly hard working club that caters for all standards of runners. Whether you want to start running for the first time or indeed if you are training for a specific running event in 2017 why not come along to our next registration/ training session or enquire via our St Michael's AC Facebook page. It’s never too late to join.

Mullingar Half Marathon

St Patrick's Day 17th of March. Well done to all our athletes who took part in the Mullingar Half Marathon 2017. It was a tough race given the weather conditions but that didn't stop our athletes performing very well.

Well done to Olivia Sheerin who came home in 1:38:46 to be second O50 lady in the race. Well done also to Bernard Weldon who came home in 1:36, Larry Havens 1:35:36, Paul Sheerin 1:51:23, Con Lawler 2:07:59 and Der Lawler 2:08:01.

Well done to each and everyone who took part from all in St Michael's AC

Streets of Portlaoise

Well done to all our athletes who took part in the Streets of Portlaoise on St Patricks Day. Well done to each and every runner who all competed with smiles on their faces. We are proud of all our athletes who took to the streets of Portlaoise but we have to specially mention our athlete Alvin Duggan who has been aiming to beat the 20 minute mark and came within a hairs breath of breaking the time, finishing in a time of 20:00:13. Next time Alvin, but that was still a great time well done. Well done to Charlie Hackett who did it in 19:47and Poppy Hackett who did it in 21:41. Well done to all from all in St Michael's AC.

Portarlington Patricks Day Parade

Well done and thank you to all those who came along and walked in the St Patrick's Day Parade and showcased St Michael's AC to the wider public in Portarlington.

Good Friday – 8k Forest Run

St Michael's AC are pleased to announce the details for this years Good Friday Forest Run. Date: 14th of April, Location: Emo. Walkers start at 5:30pm, Run: 6pm. Distance: 8k.

This is always a very popular run and walk. There will also be juvenile races before the main event. We are looking forward to welcoming you to Emo on the 14th of April. Registration is from 4:30pm in Emo Community Centre. Looking forward to seeing you there from St Michael's AC.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile training will continue each Monday and Thursday in 2017 from 6pm to 7pm at McCann Park in Portarlington. We would ask that all who take part in the sessions are fully registered with Michael’s athletics club, registration forms are available at each session. For more information, contact us via Facebook.

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at The Heritage Killenard, meeting at 7pm in the car park. Thursday training for the next few weeks will take place at Deerpark lane Portarlington (directions can be provided via Facebook). New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Contact Us

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening.Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.