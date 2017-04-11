Laois kickboxers raise almost €6,000 for Ben and Jake Trust

The Combat Kickboxing Laois club based in Mountmellick recently helped raise €5,760 for the Ben and Jake Connolly Trust at a special charity fight night.

The Mountmellick club, run by local kickboxer Tommy Delaney, got together with Paul O’Brien’s club Limerick Learning Hub, and the two coaches organised 19 fighters each from both ends to square off in this kickboxing battle of Team Leinster vs Team Munster.

These fighters from all walks of life had no previous kickboxing fights or experience and with just eight weeks’ training in preparation for this, the nerves were very high but everyone had good reason for getting in the ring.

Tommy said this was a great opportunity for his club to raise money for the Ben and Jake Connolly Trust and was very successful in raising €5,760.

“Myself and Paul were very happy as all the hard work was well worth it. We both know also what it is like to be in the ring fighting so a huge credit to the people who dedicated the time and training as this is a huge accomplishment for anyone,” he said.

Tommy’s club is based in Mountmellick Sports Complex and is open to people of all kinds of fitness, from beginners to experienced. Contact the club on facebook @Combat Kickboxing laois for more info.