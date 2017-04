Scores of children from Laois had the opportunity to grace the hallowed turf of Croke Park this week as part of the Go Games Provincial Days, run by Leinster GAA.

Camross, Kilcavan, Clough-Ballacolla, Park-Ratheniska, Abbeyleix, Mountrath, Clonaslee St Manman's, Annanough and Arles-Kilcruise were all in attendance. Above is a gallery of images, courtesy of Sportsfile.