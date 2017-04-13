GALLERY - Rosenallis GAA Lip Sync Battle draws huge crowds

The Blue's Brothers come out tops on the night with The Village Wags finishing up the best fundraisers at the recent Rosenallis GAA Lip Scync.

The Stage lit up on in The Heritage Hotel with magnificent contestants on what will go into the history books as the most fun and entertaining night ever.

Top class acts were on show as each group took to the stage in front of a full house. From Acts 1 to 11 each group gave their own outstanding performances and gave our judging panel of Jim O'Brien, Leona Gorman, Paul Corr and Catherine Cuddy some tough decisions to make.

The organisers sent a special work of thanks to J & S Construction the event sponsor, to the Lip Sync Team of Cecil, Orna and Martin and the MC Kenny, to all our act sponsors and everyone who placed advertisements in our brochure, to Carmel Dunne Gorman for her endless work, Laura and Chloe Breen and Jessica for hair and makeup, Linda and Caitriona for costumes and food, Robby, Oisin and Jack for props and to all our excellent performers for their dedication and to everyone for their fantastic support to make this fundraiser the great success that it was.

There is a DVD of the night which is available from any committee member. All funds raised from The Lip Sync Battle will go towards the Development of our new juvenile pitch which has already started and is making good progress.