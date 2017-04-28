Laois Athletics Notes and Pics - April 28

LAOIS ATHLETICS

Downey Nissan Track and Field

The Downey Nissan Laois Track and Field start with a bang on May 5th in St Abbans. This is the first of a two day program covering all athletic disciplines. If you have any questions on the event please contact your club or Laois Athletics on our facebook page.

National Track and Field League

Laois County entered a team in the National League last year for the first time in about 27 years. We are going to continue again this year and we will be contacting the clubs over the coming weeks. If you are interested in competing and over 16 years please contact your club for more details.

Upcoming Races

Downey Nissan Road Race Championships

- Downey Nissan Track and Field Day 1, 5th May, St Abban's, Monavea.

- Downey Nissan Track and Field Day 2, 12th May, St Abban's, Monavea.



Local Races

- Vicarstown Parkrun every Saturday @0930hrs

- St Abbans Open Track and Field, Crettyard. 1st May 1930hrs

- Ballyroan Abbeyleix and District League. 5k Spink, 3rd May

- The Deadmans Dash, Ballyfin 7th May

- St Abban's Fit for Life Summer League, Luggacurren 4k; 10th May 1930hrs

- St Abban's Fit for Life Summer League, Rossmore 4k; 24th May 1930hrs

If your race does not appear on the calendar please contact us via Facebook or our website.

BALLYFIN AC

The Deadman’s Dash

Ballyfin AC are pleased to announce the 5th running of The Deadman’s Dash 7k Road Race. It will take place on Sunday 7th May 2016 at 12.15pm, starting and finishing at The Deadman’s Inn in Ballyfin. The Senior race will be preceded by the KidsDASH races as well as a race for Junior runners. Who will take home the Johnny Ryan Memorial Cup?, a perpetual trophy in honour of the great Ballyfin clubman Johnny Ryan now in its 4th year.

There will be prizes for the Senior and Masters Men and Woman as well as the Junior Boys and Girls. There will be a very cool technical t-shirt for all Senior and Junior entrants plus medals for all the children.

The kidsDASH Race No 1 will start at 11.15am - Ages 6-7-8.

The kidsDASH Race No 2 will start at 11.25am - Ages 9-10-11-12.

Junior Race will start at 11.45am and the Senior Dash at 12.15pm.

Registration on the day at the Deadman’s Inn from 10am and there is also Online Reg with our race partners Pop Up Races on the website at;

https://www.popupraces.ie/events/deadmans-dash-2017/

It promises to be a great day for runners and walkers of all abilities, an event for all the family. AAI Permit Granted.

Sherry Fitzgerald Lead The Field

Ballyfin AC would like to thank Neala Keating and her team at Sherry FitzGerald Hyland Keating for their support and sponsorship of this year's Deadmans Dash 2017 which will taking place in Ballyfin on May 7th.

We recently got together for a photo shoot and also present were Colin Maher who stormed to victory for the club last year, and from the Deadman’s Inn June & Jenny Whelan, an establishment that has been a great support as headquarters for the race since 2013. Many thanks to all at the Deadman's Inn for making the Deadman's Inn available to host the event and for their ongoing support leading up to the race.

Ballinakill 4k

Well done to Liam Buggy and Glenn Scully who ran in the Ballinakill 4k, day two of BA&D's Run for your Life series. The lovely scenery made up for a tough hill on the way home as did the fantastic refreshments afterwards in the Forge Bar. Liam ran a stormer to take third place in a time of 13:59 after a good tussle with St Michael's Cathal Grennan who came second. Glenn came home in 37th in a time of 19:45. Well done to both.

Laois Masters Road Races

Well done to the Ballyfin AC lads who took part in the Laois Masters Road Race held in Portarlington. The Mens race saw 29 men from various Clubs compete to win the coveted title, individual places and overall teams. Ciaran Keenan, Tony Cox and Ronan Lynch took part with Ciaran leading the way with an impressive performance to finish 10th overall and 4th O-45 in the race. Tony was home in 17th place and Ronan in 26th place.

Ballyfin AC were also well represented with many juveniles taking part in the non-championship juvenile programme including Muireann Thompson who finished 5th in the Girls U-9, Sean O’Shea who came home in 5th place in the Boys U-11, Niamh Bland 7th in the Girls U-13 and Roisin Bland 1st in the Girls U-15. Well done everybody and a big shout out to the parents for taking the trouble to bring your children to these events. Your support is truly appreciated.

Ballyfin AC Training Schedule

Strength and Conditioning: Wednesday from 8-9pm in the Ballyfin Community Hall.

Senior Men: Tuesday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Thursday 7.30pm meet at St Fintans Car Park, Portlaoise. Sunday 10.30am meet at Emo Court Car Park.

Senior Women: Monday from 6.30-7.30pm, meeting in the Old Dunnes Store Car Park in Portlaoise.

BALLYROAN ABBEYLEIX AND DISTRICT AC

The Laois Master And Junior County Road Races

The Laois Master and Junior county road races were held in Portarlington last Sunday.

Siobhan Burke claimed an individual bronze medal in the ladies 3km master's race in a time of 12.05. Siobhan was supported by Agnes Fennelly (13.52). Well done to both ladies. Cian McDonald retained his junior boys title in fantastic fashion, with a very impressive time of 20.04 over the 6km course. Our master's mens team fought hard but were unlucky not to claim a team medal. Four club athletes competed in the master men's race: Paul Burke (21.33), John Kirwan (22.18), Martin McDonald (22.48) and Shaun Maher (26.09). Faye McEvoy also ran well to win the U-13 race over 1000m. Well done to all that represented the club this morning.

Run For Your Life Series: Spink 5km

The next race of the series will be over 5km and will take place in Spink on May 3rd. This will be a fast course, starting at Spink green and finishing at the Church. Registration and refreshments will be held in Headens.

Training

Monday night Cullenagh woods 7pm start at the barrier. On Tuesday at Ballyroan GAA field 7:30pm

EMO RATH AC

Training

Training for all our juvenile athletes continues every Monday night from 6.45pm – 7.45pm. Training on Friday nights for our older juvenile athletes continues from 7pm to 8pm. New members always welcome. There is also strength training on Wednesday nights in Vicarstown hall 7.30pm to 8.30pm and Laois Sprints training in Vicarstown on Sunday mornings 11am to 12.30pm. With the indoor championships now out of the way, our track athletes have commenced the second cycle of their annual training plan and are gearing up for what we hope will be another successful outdoor track season.

MOUNTMELLICK AC

County Road Race Series

2017’s Laois County Road Race Series drew to a close on Sunday April 23rd, with the Masters and Junior races taking place in Portarlington. As usual, there was also a full set of juvenile races before the main events.

Mountmellick A.C. was well represented in the Juvenile events, with a couple of great performances giving us a glimpse of what is yet to come from some of our youngest athletes.

In the U-9 girls race we had Ella Hannon Moss finishing 4th & Emily Forrest 7th. The U-9 boys race saw Ryan Lee cross the line in 2nd, while team mate Ryan Feery finished up 4th.

We had five girls running in the U-11s race, with Chelsea Lee crossing the line first to take Gold. Her sister Torrie wasn’t far behind her in 4th place and Rachel Feery was 7th, just ahead of Ellie Boland in 8th. Clodagh Phelan completed the line-up, coming home in 9th place.

Next up was the U-13 girls with only Emma Bergin in the race for Mountmellick. Emma crossed the line in 8th place, but was not happy with her result. We are confident that Emma has plenty of good results in her future.

After the juvenile events, Mountmellick had three athletes taking part in the junior men’s 6K race. Adam Holden finished 2nd junior male with Curtis Lee not far behind in 5th place, and Colin Grennan crossed the line in 8th. As only one club was able to field a team of four for this race, it was agreed that the silver team medal should be awarded to our trio. Well done lads. This was a great ending to our County Road Race series for this year.

The next County Championships on the calendar is Day 1 of the Laois Track and Field championships on the 5th of May, followed by Day 2 on the 12th of May 2017, both hosted by St Abbans (We may have a bus going to these events, subject to numbers).

Also, don’t forget St. Abbans open sports day event on 1st of May (Bank Holiday), the Ballyroan road race series in Spink on the 3rd of May.

Club Training

Mountmellick AC hold their training every Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7-8pm at the running track in Smiths Field. we are reminding all juvenile Athletes and their parents to make sure that they are dressed and kitted out in the right attire for winter training sessions and also as the flood lights are on a timer it is imperative that all parents arrive on time to pick their children up at the end of training. It is club policy that juvenile athletes under the age of 10 must have a parent/Guardian present during training.

Membership

Membership of the club is open to adults and children over the age of 7 years.

Contact Details

For information on membership or anything else you can visit our Facebook Page. Leave a comment or private message. Or you can contact us directly on the club phone at 0873493503.

OUGHAVAL AC

Laois Road Race Championships

St Michael's of Portarlington, hosted the final event of the Laois Athletics road racing Championships for 2017-The Downey's Nissan Masters and Junior Road race. There was also a full programme of juvenile races. Well done to all from Oughaval who participated.

Girls U-9: 6th - Lucy Browne, 8th - Heidi Browne

Boys U-9: 1st - Harry Browne

Boys U-11: 1st - Eamon Browne

Boys U-15: 2nd - Oisin Jago.

Women's junior 3k: 2nd - Orla Fennelly

Men's junior 6k: 3rd - Cathal Connaughton, 7th - Sean Sheridan.

The juniors and masters ran as one race ,and it was great to see Cathal, Sean and Orla make the step up to junior and acquit themselves so well. You can be very proud of yourselves!

Run For Your Life Series

Well done to the Oughaval Crew who ran the second of the Ballyroan Abbeyleix & District AC, Run for your Life Series, 4K in Ballinakill recently,Sean Sheridan and Oisin Jago continued their good form. Oisin was fourth overall and first juvenile finishing in 14.14.Sean was 6th overall in 15.02. Well done to the ladies Karen Connolly 22.00, Liz Jago 22.58 and Suzanne Scully 23.41.The next race is in Spink on May 3rd. Registration is in Headen's pub from 6.30.Race at 7.30.

Training

Training continues every Monday evening 7-8pm for our younger athletes and Wednesday evenings 7-8pm for our older athletes @ Vicarstown Hall/GAA pitch.

PORTLAOISE AC

Laois Masters and Junior Championship

Today began with Juvenile races U-9 to U-15 nicely set up in McCann Park Playing Field. Our only two juvenile athletes today were Caoimhe and Emma Jane Cuddy who both ran very well finishing 3rd and 5th respectively in the U-11 500m race.

Laois Junior Road Race

Our Junior ladies were out in force for the Laois junior road race held in Portarlington recently, this was ran with the Master ladies over 3K. First home was Louise Stack, Louise ran a great race to lead from start to finish and come home in 1st place in 10:57. Louise was followed by Amy Walsh (12:58), Charlie Walsh (14:14) and Katie Walsh (14:39), all girls ran strongly from start to finish. This was enough for the girls to win the team title.

It was great to see the three Walsh sisters all running together on the same team, Amy running her usual strong race, Katie coming up in distance from her usual sprinting distances and Charlie who is usually seen on the Rugby & football pitches. Well done to all the Girls.

After the Junior ladies great performance all the of the pressure was on the Junior lads to perform, this race was ran on the 6K course and ran with the Master men, Like the Junior ladies the lads ran strongly and won the team prize.

Fionn Marum who was injured for the last four weeks and only got the go ahead to run a few days before the race stepped up for the team and ran a great 6K race in (22:45), Fionn was followed by David Faulkner (25:09) who is only running a few weeks and ran a great race, Tiarnán Marum was next in (28:31), Tiarnán who also moved up in distance to run his first Junior race and Adam McEvoy(29:40) who also was running his first Junior race having taken up running in the last few years. Great running by all the lads.

It was great to see the both teams performing so well with every one running for each other and showing great team spirit. It was a great achievement for both our Junior teams to win their respective races and a feat that was not done in many a year. Great commitment by all.

Laois Masters Race

Our Ladies today continued this year’s success with first O-45 individual going to Anna Duggan 5th overall in (12:16) Anna is having a great year so far. Our Ladies won 1st O-45 team too with Anna Duggan, Olwyn Larkin (13:00) and Lucy Dunne (13:51). Our ladies also got second O-35 team with Maria Cuddy 7th (12:24) , Catherine Ryan 8th (12:45) and Patricia Naughton 17th (13:54). Well done also to our second Masters team who lined out today and with Niamh Kavanagh (14:24), Elaine Moore (14:44), Julieka Cahill Reid (15:01) and Margaret Mary Grant in (16:23).

Our men today had fewer than usual due to injuries and other unavoidable commitments. With that said Tony Reilly ran a great race and was 2nd O-45 in (19:28) with Aengus Burke likewise running very well finishing 5th overall and 3rd O-45 in (20:23). The two lads were the first two of our O-45 silver team along with Richie Reid 7th (20:30) another great performance today by Richie along with Joe Walsh 20th (23.26) completing the team of four. Well done lads. It’s a fantastic achievement to finish off the Road Race season like we started with great display of athletes and club supporters, team medal and individual medals. Well done to all.

Run For Your Life Race 2

Well done to all members who ran in Ballinakill on 19.4.17. We had great numbers competing. Grace Reilly was first lady again this week in 14:52. First male for Portlaoise was Joe Walsh in 15:15, followed by Niall Collins in 16:14, Anna Duggan,17:06, Ailbhe Culleton 17:18, John Broderick 17:28, Alex McDonald 17:39, Olwyn Larkin 17:45, Lucy Dunne 18:55, Patricia Naughton 19:18, Martina Delaney 19:41, Noreen Daly 19:56, Niamh Kavanagh 20:29, Julieka Cahill Reid, 20:40, Elaine Moore 20:42, Martina Ryan 20:49, Olive Maher, 21:00, Ursula O’Malley 22:24, Tracy Gavin,22:26, Sinead Curtis 22:30, Claire Dunne 23:22, Sandra Condell, 29:20. Next race in this series is Spink May 3rd.

Training

Tuesday 6-7pm and Thursday 6-7pm senior training all are welcome track Portlaoise College.

Tuesday 7-8pm and Thursday 7-8pm Juvenile training track Portlaoise College.

Monday evening 8.10 informal meet.

Please check our Facebook page Portlaoise AC for updates.

ROSENALLIS-KILCAVAN AC

Training

Training every Monday evening in Kilcavan GAA field 6pm to 6:45pm. Training in Tullamore Harriers tomorrow Wednesday morning at 11am.

ST ABBAN'S AC

Masters and Junior Road Championships

Portarlington was the venue for Laois Master and Junior road race championships. The club was well represented and had 11 runners in the ladies 3k and nine in the men’s 6k race. Colette English led our ladies home again this year to take the Masters ladies title in 11.23, and the ladies O-35 team with Margo Dowling in 4th and Catriona McDonald in 6th. Sharon Buggy finished in 10th, Kate Bermingham was 12th to lead home the winning o/45 team with Mairead Moore in 13th and Ann Nichol in 18thcompleteing the team. Deirdre Brennan was 14th, Sinead Milton was 24th, Colette Brennan was 25th and Maura Fleming was 26th.

In the mens 6k, John Fenlon led home the O-35 team who took gold, finished in 1st place, with Stephen Hunter in 2nd, Colm Burke in 4th and Colin Coyne in 8th place completeing the team. Niall English finished in 21st place. Liam Byrne in 11th led home the O-45 team who also took team gold, with Francis Flemming in 24th, Paddy Harding in 28th and Dinny Whelan in 9th making up the team.

In the Juvenile races James Kovar was 5th in the U-9 400m, Timmy Byrne 3rd in the U-11 500m and Audrey Byrne was 6th in the U-13 100m. Well done to all who raced.

Student Games a big hit

The Student Games attracted large numbers ofpupilsfromlocal schools for the 44th running of the event with Ardough, Arles, Ballyadams, Ballylinan, Clogh, Killeen, Killeshin, Mayo, Moneenroe, Newtown, The Swan, St. Fiacc’s (Graiguecullen), Wolfhill and Ballinabranagh. Killeshin were once again out in force and retained the Social Service Cup. It was a great day of competition and some excellent performances on display. Special thanks to the teachers and parents for supporting the event. Perhaps you might continue to involve your children in the sport by bringing them along to training on Tuesdays and Fridays, all are welcome.

Cheryl goes quicker again

Stateside Cheryl Nolan knocked a further two seconds off her 1500m PB when she ran 4.25.41 at the John McDonnell invitational in Arkansas over the weekend to finish fifth in the race.

Dates for the Diary

Downey's Nissan County track and field Championships Day 1 takes place Friday the 5th May with Day 2 taking place May 12th, both days taking place in St Abban's AC, Crettyard. Another upcoming event isthe first stage of the 2017 St. Abban’s Fit4Life 4k Summer League takes place on Wednesday 10th May in Luggacurren.

ST MICHAEL'S AC

2017 Registration – It’s never too late

We are a very friendly hard working club that caters for all standards of runners. Whether you want to start running for the first time or indeed if you are training for a specific running event in 2017.REMINDER - all club membership and registration is now due.

Senior Training

Senior training takes place twice each week from 7pm to 8pm. Tuesday training takes place at The Heritage Killenard – meeting at 7pm in the car park. Thursday Training for the next few weeks will take place at Deerpark lane Portarlington ( directions can be provided via Facebook). New members are always welcome at any time, just turn up at one of our training sessions, and give it a go!

Senior members still meet each Saturday morning at 9am in the Lidl car park (beside Odlums) for a long steady run. Distance range from 5K to 20K, and anyone is welcome to join in for an easy run and a friendly chat on the scenic country roads and forest trails around Portarlington, Emo and Killenard.

Virgin Night Run 10k

Well done to all our athletes who took part in the very popular Virgin 10k Night Run in Dublin city Centre recently. Well done to Cormac Kavanagh who ran very good time of 39:05. Great running by Cormac as always. Well done also to Tony O'Keeffe who came home in 51:00. Well done to Marie Larke (57:58) , Martina Prior (58:28) and Suzanne Fenlon (58:28), Vietta McManus (59:20) and Kathleen O Keeffe (60:02) Well done ladies. Well done to all from all in St Michaels AC

The Fighting Cocks 5k

Well done to Monica Corcoran who won the ladies race with a great time of 19:31. She came 7th overall with some Very impressive running. Well done Monica from all in St Michaels AC.

Ballinakill 4k

Well done to Cathal Grennan who came second in the Ballinakill 4k, which is part of the Ballyroan Abbeyleix race series, Well done also to Aileen Doyle who ran a great race with ever improving times! Well done from all in St Michaels AC

Connemara Ulta And Full Marathon

Well done to Olivia Sheerin and Bernard Weldon who finished the ultra marathon in Connemara in a great time of 6h:18 for 39.3 miles! They trained together and finished together. Well done to them both, what a fantastic achievement. A special mention to their support team Amanda Weldon and Paul Sheerin who were with them (metaphorically) every step of the way!

Well done to Larry Havens who completed his 18th marathon in a great time of 3:40 just a couple of weeks after running a similar time in Rome. Well done Larry, fantastic running as always. Well done to all three athletes who continue to pave new paths in the club, we hope the post race celebrations were as epic as the running.

Well done from all in St Michael's AC

Laois Masters Road Race

Well Done to all the Runners who ran the Laois Masters on Sunday in Portarlington hosted by St Michael's. Well done to all the club members who turned out to support and to and Chris La Cumbre who was on hand as always to lend a vital helping hand.

Who done to our many stewards and kitchen team who made it all look easy. Full report to follow.

Juvenile Training

Juvenile training will continue each Monday and Thursday in 2017 from 6pm to 7pm at McCann Park in Portarlington. We would ask that all who take part in the sessions are fully registered with Michael’s athletics club, registration forms are available at each session. For more information, contact us via Facebook.

Contact Us

Find us on Facebook (Michaels AC) and send a friend request to keep up to date with all that’s happening. Any questions and comments are welcome by Messaging us on Facebook.